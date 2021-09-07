Manhart isn’t a tuning company known for being timid. Its projects often pack frightening power figures and outlandish looks. Recently, the German tuning company went a bit wild with a couple of different Bimmers and both are on display at the 2021 IAA: the Manhart MH8 and the Manhart MH5 GTR.

The former is based on the BMW M8 Competition Coupe and it’s an absolute monster of a car. The 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 was tuned to make a whopping 823 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque, up from the relatively puny 617 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of the standard car. It looks as extreme as its power figures would suggest, too. Its two-tone red and black color scheme, with a large red stripe on the hood, also gets some carbon fiber aero, including a large, fixed rear wing.

As for the Manhart MH5 GTR, well that’s a more special car. It’s based on the BMW M5 CS and, because of the CS’ exclusivity, there’s only the one. Manhart took the standard M5 CS’ engine and bumped power to 788 horsepower and 935 Nm (690 lb-ft) of torque. The standard M5 CS can easily get to 60 mph in under three seconds, so the Manhart version is likely freakish. The engine also gets a new air intake, upgraded exhaust, OPF-delete, and a high-flow catalytic converter.

What seems like blasphemy, thought, is the fact that Manhart swapped out the suspension with its own coilover set developed by KW. Admittedly, KW suspensions are typically brilliant but the M5 CS was so perfectly tuned from the factory, I shudder to think of anyone tinkering with it, especially considering how rare it is.

Still, the Manhart siblings on display at the 2021 IAA are extravagant, outlandish, and immensely powerful. Check em out in this photo gallery below.

[Photos: Quirin Schoen www.qr-photography.com]