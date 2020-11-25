Like it or not, there’s no question that the new grille design of the G80 M3 (and G82 M4) have split BMW fans down the middle, with pretty much no in-between. It seems that fans either love it or hate it. If you’re in the former camp and really enjoy the look of the new M3 but maybe can’t afford to buy one, you just might be in luck. Romanian tuners KITT Tuning have developed an aftermarket grille replacement for the F30 3 Series that gives it the new car’s snout.

This new grille is actually an entirely new bumper. It replaces the F30 3 Series‘ front bumper and grille with one new piece that replicates the new grille design of the G80/G82 models. Admittedly, it’s slightly different from the new G80/G82. It obviously doesn’t change the F30’s headlight design, so there are cutouts to match the notches of the old F30’s headlights. The new bumper also lacks the same bulges from the G80’s hood. However, at first glance, I noticed neither of those things, as the new grille dominates the entire front end that you almost can’t see anything else.

Aside from those few things, though, this new bumper looks very similar to the G80’s. Without commenting on the subjective styling of the new grille design, KITT has done an impressive job mimicking the new car’s setup. The air intakes look right, even the vertical ones on the side, and the tow-hook cutout is in the right spot. For the most part, this is an accurate interpretation.

As you can see in the photo, the new grille/bumper is still under development, hence its primer gray finish. According to KITT Tuning, this new bumper will be available soon but there’s no specific timeframe. So if you want this new bumper for your F30 3 Series, contact KITT Tuning for more information.

[Source: KITT Tuning]