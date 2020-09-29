After the unveiled of the sedan and coupe, the new BMW M4 Convertible G83 is already in the starting blocks. The M-version of the BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23) – to be unveiled today – will also celebrate its market launch in 2021. While a joint market launch is planned for the new M3 Sedan G80 and the new M4 Coupe G82 in Spring, the BMW M4 Convertible will unfortunately miss Summer 2021 and will only be available towards the end of the year.

A current rendering from X-Tomi Design shows what customers can expect next year. The rendering artists has virtually freed the coupe from its carbon roof, as well as the B and C pillars, providing a pretty accurate view of the new BMW M4 Convertible G83.

Same as its brothers, the M4 Cabriolet will feature the highly controversial kidney grille. In addition to the front apron, the side gills behind the wide front fenders, the widened fenders on the rear axle, the M exterior mirrors and, of course, the diffuser with its four tailpipes unmistakably indicate the performance demands of the open-top M4.

If you want to go visually a few steps further, you can certainly purchase the aggressively designed M Performance Parts, as seen on the Coupé and Sedan.

It is no secret what is hidden behind the huge double kidney grille. The new BMW M4 Convertible G83 is also powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo in-line six-cylinder S58, which already in the basic version produces 480 hp and 550 Nm of torque. For the BMW M4 Competition Convertible, the power output goes up to 510 hp and even 650 Newton meters.

In addition to the rear-wheel drive variants, a model with fully variable all-wheel drive M xDrive including 2WD mode is also expected to be available for the Cabriolet.

