The stunning BMW M760Li 12-cylinder luxobarge is nearing the end of lifecycle as BMW plans to retire the N74 V12 powerplant this year, earlier than the initially advanced term of 2023. But before that happens, the renowned BMW Abu Dhabi showroom delights us with a new masterpiece as the BMW M760Li dresses up in an all-black outfit.

The range-topping 7 Series with 12-cylinder engine and xDrive powertrain is showcased in the Carbon Black metallic paintwork, which looks sensational with its shades of navy blue and black.

The typical Cerium Grey body accents have been removed and replaced by the black BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments, which renders this special 7 Series a very mean and unique look. The 20-inch bicolor, star-spoke M alloys complete the exterior specification of the M760Li xDrive.

The V12 7 Series exhibited at the Abu Dhabi dealership is adorned with a fine Nappa leather upholstery in Canberra Beige, whereas the dashboard sports the Fineline wood trim. The atmosphere inside the luxury flagship is further enhanced by the Panorama SkyLounge glass roof.

The OS 7.0-based BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard equipment, whereas the high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional are optionally specced.

When the M760Li debuted in 2016, the N74 unit packed 610 PS (602 hp). With the advent of the LCI generation, the stricter emission regulations meant that the 12-cylinder powerplant had to be enhanced with a particulate filter. Thus, the peak output dropped to 585 PS (577 hp).

As BMW plans to demise the M760i/M760Li versions in 2020, we prepare for a new range-topping variant to replace expected to premiere in 2022: the confirmed, all-electric i7 M60.