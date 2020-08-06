If you put this in simple terms, the BMW E30 M3 is one of the most iconic high-performance vehicles ever produced. It was built by the German carmaker for homologation purposes, as the company entered the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters). As a result, a road-legal vehicle that was close to a racecar was introduced to the market, quickly gathering both fame and praise and in turn, making it an instant classic.

Currently, the BMW E30 M3 is one of the most sought-after vehicles from the era. And that makes any aftermarket build a closely watched event by the prying public eye. And if you know BMW fans, things can get heated real fast.

A Fully Modified E30 M3

This particular Dakar Yellow BMW E30 M3 comes from a guy that is the epitome of a petrolhead. A high-profile wheel executive, Vincent Wong’s work in the automotive field is well-known to anyone that works, lives, and breathes cars in SoCal, but also, the rest of the world.

While this isn’t Vince’s first car build, it is the first BMW build he’s done in recent years. While working on high-profile RWB Porsche and JDM builds for the last several years, Vince’s drive towards the BMW as a brand never vaned. In turn, whenever this guy steps up to the plate, something special is about to happen.

Just a word of caution, though. This isn’t a rebuild where everything on the car is taken apart, refurbished, or replaced, then put back the same way the carmaker envisioned it years ago. It’s more of a modern take on a classic, so if you’re that type of a person that gets angry and annoyed seeing a historical vehicle like the BMW M3 changed in any way, this would be a perfect time to stop reading.

However, for everyone else that enjoys seeing a well thought of and executed car build, you’re in for a real treat.

Features The Engine From The E36 M3

Everything on this car has been completely redone or replaced, all with brand new factory parts. The biggest change with this vehicle is the engine. The OEM naturally aspirated 2.0 liter BMW S14 four-cylinder engine was replaced with the Euro-Spec S50B32 six-cylinder engine from the E36 M3, pushing the power levels to an impressive 320 horsepower.

In turn, when paired with a six-speed manual transmission, this M3 becomes an exciting track beast. While the 0-62mph (0-100km/h) times were not revealed, we can safely estimate that this M3 can do the sprint in less than 5.0 seconds or less. The vehicle also comes with a 3:73 rear LSD (Limited Slip Differential), making it a true track-ready beast.

Yet, the performance upgrades don’t stop with the engine. This M3 features a set of Ireland Engineering swaybars, Treehouse Racing eyeball arms, UUC Motorwerks Stage 2 Flywheel Clutch Kit, UUC Motorwerks Stainless steel brake lines and clutch line, UUC Motorwerks Shortshifter, a set of Jet Hot headers and a Fluidyne aluminum radiator.

The M3 also comes with a Supersprint sport exhaust system, providing the proper sound stage for this vehicle. In addition to that. the interior was revamped as well.

Revamping The Interior Design

The images below don’t do the interior justice. However, they’ll paint a pretty good picture of how much work went into this build. From the completely redone Alcantara headliner, followed by a set of Recaro racing seats, a completely custom rear seat delete, all the way to a custom powder coated roll bar, the level of attention to detail is phenomenal and seldom seen in builds like these.

Furthermore, this BMW M3 also features an E30 M3 M-Tech 2 steering wheel, a UUC Alcantara shift boot and e-brake boot with yellow stitching, an OEM carpet, windshield, switches, glove box, dash, and center console, followed by complete insulation of the interior with Dynamat.

In addition to that, the interior also comes up with a completely new sound system This includes a Clarion flip-up head unit, MB Quart amplifiers, and subs. But, when you look at all these additions, you won’t ever feel like they’re out of place – they all nicely fit together.

Furthermore, the yellow stitching throughout the interior, followed by the same yellow accents on everything from the engine cover to the seat straps, all makeup for a perfect theme.

The final touch, installed on top of those huge red Brembo brake calipers, is a set of Forgestar F14 wheels. Built in sizes of 17×8.5 in the front and 17×9.5 in the rear, these lightweight flow-formed wheels fit this build like a glove.

Furthermore, the wheels come with a set of Hankook V12 EVO tires, sized 215/45/17 in the front and 245/40/17 in the rear. In all, this might not be the first wheel choice when some of our readers are concerned, but it looks pretty good. Sure, a set of BBS LM’s or even CCW Classic wheels would be more fitting, but even this fits this M3 nicely.

From what we hear, this Dakar Yellow BMW E30 M3 might be up for sale soon. We haven’t got any info about the pricing, but we expect this to go for some pretty crazy numbers.

Meanwhile, please take a look at the extensive media gallery of this vehicle in a photoshoot by Darrien Craven right below (Instagram @_CRVN_)