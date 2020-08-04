BMW and Magna Steyr have been working together for decades. The Austrian location has been responsible for assembling a wide variety of cars and components for BMW over the years. Today, the plant is manufacturing the BMW Z4 Roadster, alongside the Toyota Supra.

Starting this year, the Steyr location will also be responsible for making the housings for the drive inside the BMW iX3. This marks a new era for the Austrian company, which was focused mainly on internal combustion cars in the past.

The BMW iX3 will use the latest technology the German company has to offer in the field of electric vehicles. As they have repeatedly said, it will adhere to the ‘Power of Choice’ strategy which implies BMW cars are being made on the same platform, regardless of the engine used.

This, of course, will imply smart usage of the space available and BMW electric vehicles use special drive housings that accommodate the gearbox, the electric motor and power electronics in one unit.

Therefore, this approach saves space and makes the unit scalable, meaning different sizes and performance levels can be manufactured on one assembly line. The housing itself weighs 22 kilograms and Magna Steyr will be responsible for the final steps of production, after the casting itself is done in Landshut. So basically the housings start their life in Germany, move to Austria and then travel to China to be installed in the BMW iX3.

In addition to manufacturing the parts, the Steyr plant is also doing other upgrades to them. For example, they are analyzed on an acoustic test bench. The sound measurements provide insights for further optimization of the components. In many areas of application, this saves the time-consuming and costly construction of a complete vehicle.

The company is expecting to raise its production capacity for these housings to 460,000 units by 2025.