Talented rendering artist X-Tomi Design is back today with another BMW project. This time, the graphic artist took it upon himself to improve the looks of the upcoming BMW M4 Coupe. “Thanks” to its massive kidney grille, the G82 M4 is one of the most controversial designs ever penned by the Bavarians.

In late 2019, BMW confirmed that the production model G82 M4, which forms the base for the BMW M4 GT3, will be part of the new Motorsport fleet. The M4 GT3 will be powered by a six-cylinder engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo Technology that achieves more than 500 hp.

While the 2020 season will be one of development and testing, regular tests in race conditions are planned for 2021 with the new G82 M4 GT3.

But ahead of the world premiere of both the road car and the track weapon, the rendering artist is giving us an M4 racing car which seems ready for a video game. With a widebody kit, a powerful front splitter, no less impressive side skirts and a huge rear wing, the tuned M4 is a cross between street athletes and racing cars.

And if you’d regularly drive your BMW M4 G82 on the race track and seriously want to work on your lap times, sooner or later you will need some of these aggressive aerodynamic modifications.

BMW plans to introduce the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 in September 2020 with first deliveries scheduled for early 2021. Special editions models will follow in the future, along with CS and CSL models.