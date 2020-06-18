This week, the focus of the Bimmer world is on the new BMW M5. And that’s understandable. Even so, we’re still a bit far off from seeing the new model on the streets and, in the meantime, we can check out what the old one has been up to. And by that I mean check some drag races, like the one posted below, featuring the M5 Competition, a BMW M8 Gran Coupe and a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door Coupe.

These cars are rivals, even though some might say otherwise. Leaving the whole ‘four-door coupe’ naming scheme behind, they are all sedans and they are all incredibly fast. The M5 and the M8 share a lot of their underpinnings. The engine and the transmission are the same, even though, by the looks of things, the M8 is not a Competition model, which means it has slightly less power. And, believe it or not, that shows in the race, even though we’re only talking about 25 HP.

So, what are the specs we’re looking at here? Well, the BMW M8 and the BMW M5 both use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 600 HP in standard guise. The Competition model has 25 extra ponies, while the torque figure remains the same at 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. On the other side, we have the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door Coupe which uses the same 4-liter twin-turbo V8 you’ll find on most 63 AMG models but taken up to 640 HP and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

All cars have all-wheel drive and launch control but one of them is heavier than the other two. Care to guess which one? That’s right, the AMG and that definitely shows. The video is over 20 minutes long and includes countless runs, most of them ending the same way. I won’t spoil it for you but it does show a clear advantage for the BMW models.