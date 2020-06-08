BMWBLOG

Rendering: Care for a BMW 4 Series Shooting Brake model?

June 8th, 2020
The Shooting Brake niche is all but extinct today. There are some cars still carrying the shooting brake torch, yet they are so rare. However, renderings seem to be taking a very close look at this bodystyle every time a new model comes out.

With the new 4 Series being the most important launch in the car industry to take place last week, it was only natural to see it turned into a shooting brake.

The rendering seen here comes from X-Tomi Designs, the same pixel artist who created one of the first attempts at rendering the upcoming BMW G82 M4 based on the newly launched 4 Series model.

But this time, we’re looking at a BMW 4 Series Shooting Brake rendering. The only car BMW ever made that comes remotely close to the concept of a shooting brake is the Z3 clown shoe.

That might’ve served as inspiration for this rendering. The rear window here seems to have been taken off a BMW 3 Series Touring. But there are some design cues imported from the new 4 Series, such as the character line going from the front fender to the rear one.

In a nutshell, it’s an interesting proposition and gives the 4 Series a a special character. Unfortunately, this rendering will remain just an imagination exercise.

BMW will offer the new 4 Series in 4 different variants, if you count the all-electric i4 – Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe. The 4 Series Coupe will arrive this year, followed next year by the rest of the lineup.

