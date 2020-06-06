Tuning: BMW Z4 R by Lightweight Performance has 395 HP

Even though BMW doesn’t plan on releasing a proper Z4 M, that doesn’t mean tuners won’t try to entertain that kind of demand. Tuning shop Lightweight Performance has created the BMW Z4 R, a car that comes as close as possible to the real deal.

Their take on the Z4 M40i comes with a host of changes, from a more powerful engine to a new exhaust, aero bits and a new set of wheels.

The BMW Z4 is already pretty impressive in M40i guise. We’ve driven it a couple of times and every single meeting with the new roadster left us smiling. Therefore, things might be even better with the package Lightweight Performance is offering under the Z4 R nameplate.

The German tuner starts things off with a couple of changes in the power department. Their take on the Z4 M40i has 395 HP and 420 lb-ft of torque to rely on, just a few ponies short of the M2 Competition.

Even though no official numbers are offered for the 0-62 mph sprint, we’re guessing it may be a bit faster than the 4.6 seconds quoted by BMW for the standard car. The top speed has gone up though, from 155 mph to 186 mph.

In the back, you’ll also notice a new exhaust setup. Unlike the standard Z4 with its two tailpipes, on the Z4 R you get four tailpipes with different finishes available (black or carbon fiber). A downpipe can be included in the mix.

On the aero front, the Z4 R comes with a new carbon front splitter as well as a lip spoiler to improve downforce at higher speeds. Round the back you’ll also be able to get a carbon rear diffuser which is still in development.

A Bilstein adjustable suspension will also be available. As for the wheels, what you’re looking at in the photos are 20″ and 21″ staggered rims wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.