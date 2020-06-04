2020 MINI John Cooper Works GP now on display at the Abu Dhabi showroom

The rocket MINI JCW Cooper GP arrived in the Abu Dhabi showroom in a truly stylish outfit. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the most powerful and dynamic MINI that ever existed. It will be assembled in a production of 3,000 units. Today, the MINI JCW GP is the newest resident of the Abu Dhabi Motors dealership in the Middle East. Specifically, the show car on display is the example #0111, as revealed by the “GP 0111” inscription embossed on the dashboard.

The exterior individualization for the high-performance MINI includes the Racing Grey paintwork, complemented by the Melting Silver contrasting roof color and the Chili Red highlights on the front end, side profiles and roof-mounted rear GP spoiler.

The specification also includes the 18-inch light- alloy forged wheels with 4 double spokes. As well, the car comes with exposed matte CFRP coating for the front and rear wheel arches. On the front panels, you can also see the “0111” emblem which reminds of the production unit number of this special MINI JCW GP. This feature looks extremely spectacular and further individualizes each of the models produced.

Going inside, the MINI John Cooper Works GP features a striking Alcantara/Black leather upholstery with Chili Red contrast stitching. Some red accents can also be found on the electronic gear shifter.

Furthermore, the new MINI JCW GP offers an exquisite experience thanks to its digital instrument cluster and center control display for the infotainment system.

The fastest MINI Cooper ever produced features a state-of-the-art powertrain. At the center stage lies the BMW B48 specifically-tweaked petrol engine, which develops a staggering output of 225 kW / 306 PS (302 hp). The generous power load is sent to the front axle wheels with the help of the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. Thanks to the 450 Nm peak torque, the acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 5.2 seconds and the top speed hits 265 km/h.

Check out more photo of the MINI JCW GP exhibited at the Abu Dhabi showroom in the following gallery!