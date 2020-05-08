This BMW ALPINA B7 looks stunning in Individual Chestnut Bronze metallic

This is the second time the BMW ALPINA B7 is adorned in the Individual Chestnut Bronze metallic paintwork and then exhibited at the Abu Dhabi dealership. Back in January 2017, the Middle East showroom created a special ALPINA B7 in the Chestnut Bronze paint finish and based on the pre-LCI G12 7 Series generation.

The elegant color, resembling the reflection of a shiny hazelnut, is a perfect match for the sumptuous BMW ALPINA B7. The Chestnut Bronze is one of the practically infinite shades offered in the exclusive BMW Individual catalogue.

The ALPINA B7 simply shines in this attractive paintwork, which strongly underlines the premium character of the high-performance sedan from Buchloe. The gold ALPINA Deco-Set side decals couldn’t have been missed from the option list. They highlight the belt line of the car and render it added individuality.

The floating ALPINA lettering in the front splitter, the “B7″ badge on the B-pillars, the 20” forged ALPINA CLASSIC alloy wheels with 20 spokes and a matte silver finish, along with the quad exhaust pipes at the rear beautifully round off the exterior package of the B7.

The interior specification is equally unique and sophisticated as the exterior. This ALPINA B7 comes with a dual color, BMW Individual Caramel/Cohiba Brown leather upholstery.

The Caramel leather covers the middle section of the seats, door covers and dashboard, whereas the Cohiba Brown leather adorns the steering wheel ring, lateral support of the seats, headrests, central tunnel and lower sections of the door covers and dashboard.

The ALPINA B7 stunner features BMW Individual Pianolack wood ornaments on the dashboard and door covers, as well as illuminated, ALPINA-inscripted door sills. The technology package comprises the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment interface, with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional exhibiting the ALPINA Blue design.

The atmosphere aboard the luxobarge will be further enhanced thanks to the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D Surround audio system and the Rear Seat Entertainment package.

The new BMW ALPINA B7 is powered by a 4.4-liter, V8 BITURBO petrol engine delivering a peak output of 447 kW / 608 PS (600 hp). This is currently the most powerful 7 Series on sale, as the M760Li xDrive has been detuned to 585 PS (577 hp) to comply with stringent emission regulations in the EU.

The ALPINA B7 is underpinned by an all-wheel-drive chassis and manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, which is quite fast for 2.2-tonne vehicle. The top speed is equally impressive: 330 km/h.

This is no car for environmentalists or tight-budget clients. The ALPINA B7 drinks at least 11.1 liters/100 km in a combined regime, while the consumption sky rockets to almost 16 liters/100 km. The 8-cylinder powerplant emits 253 grams of CO2 per kilometer, which puts it in the Class F efficiency.

Now, let’s see more of this BMW ALPINA B7 masterpiece in the gallery posted below.