Video: Upcoming BMW M4 Looks planted on the Nurburgring

As we’re getting closer to winter and the start of production of the upcoming BMW G80 M3 and G82 M4, we’re bound to see the two cars more often out and about. That’s because the testing phase needs to be accelerated to iron out all the kinks. Today we’re taking yet another look at the BMW M4 on the Nurburgring, tearing up the Green Hell like there’s no tomorrow.

Unfortunately, this particular prototype is wearing a lot of camo so we can’t yet make out any distinctive features. But, if you recall the BMW 4 Series Concept, then you’d know that the huge kidney grilles are staying.

Furthermore, there will be a new take on the rear end, one that follows in the footsteps of other Coupe models in the range, like the 8 Series, X6 and X4.

On the inside, don’t expect huge changes compared to the current 3 Series. Sure, this will be an M car so we’ll get a different instrument cluster, different seats and gearshift knob. Other than that though, the overall layout will be the same as on the G20.

The BMW M4 will also get all the M-specific traits on the outside, like M-style mirror covers, quad exhausts at the back and wider hips.

On the technical side of things, we already know what will be used under the hood. The S58 engine in both 480 PS and 510 PS guises will be offered for the standard and Competition models. All-wheel drive will be standard on the Competition models along with an automatic gearbox.

A “purist” model will be offered with rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox, in case you were wondering. Yes, BMW is still looking out for its fans and, by the looks of things, the new M4 will be one heck of a fast car.

Check it out!

[Top Rendering: @avarvarii]