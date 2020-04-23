Rare 1972 BMW 2000 Touring to be auctioned off in Essen

An impressive batch of classic BMWs are heading to RM Sotheby’s upcoming auction that is set to take place in Essen at the end of June. Today, we’re taking a look at a rare 1972 BMW 2000 Touring, a car that will also be available at this auction.

The auction doesn’t have a reserved price which means whatever you bid for it, it will come home with you if you’re the highest bidder.

The car itself is said to have been placed in storage as far back as 1984, only 12 years after it was purchased new in Germany. The ad also claims the car only had two owners across its entire lifespan and was restored and painted fresh in 2019. That means you probably won’t have to invest a penny in it, which is, of course, good news, regardless if you plan to drive it or simply put it in storage for the rest of its life.

Judging by the pictures provided by RM Sotheby’s, this BMW 2000 Touring looks good, in fair shape for its age. The paint seems impeccable, and it should be considering it was redone last year. The odometer shows just under 100,000 kilometers which means, whoever is going to buy it will have the chance to turn over the counter. Quite a unique experience these days, when odometers are digital.

Historically, the BMW 2000 Touring was part of BMW’s comeback in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was built in limited numbers, various sources saying only 1,725 units in this Touring guise were done. The more popular 2000 Sedan was built in considerably bigger numbers, sharing all of the underpinnings but not the body style.

This 3-door configuration being a lot rarer and more sought-after by collectors. Furthermore, this particular model is also finished in the highly desirable Golf-over-Black color scheme.