BMW Abu Dhabi Motors has come with yet another striking model: the BMW M5 Competition Individual featured in Austin Yellow metallic. It never ceases to amaze how many possibilities of eye-catching individualizations BMW offers, with the imagination being the only limit. The newest resident of the famous Middle East showroom is a special M5 Competition whose specification includes a load of BMW Individual appointments. The Austin Yellow metallic color is well known from the M4 standard offering, but for the M5 is a lesser known choice. This particularly mouth-watering shade of yellow is part of the practically infinite BMW Individual catalogue of colors.

Austin Yellow metallic perfectly rounds off the lavish specification for this extravagant BMW M5 Competition Individual. The rocket-fast ///M sedan is equipped with 20″ alloys with Y-spoke design and Orbit grey sheen. The extended content of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornament package further accentuates the muscular character of the car and highlights the powerful Austin Yellow metallic finish.

As part of the Competition package, the 625 PS / 617 hp M5 comes with discrete carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk lid and CFRP roof to help lower the kerb weight of the vehicle. If you step inside the M5 Competition Individual, you’re guaranteed that no other combo would have worked so brilliant as to beautifully complement the Austin Yellow color.

The full BMW Individual Merino Caramel leather upholstery is simply a pleasure to look at. The visual excellence is further underlined by the special BMW Individual Fine-Wood Trim Sen Light Brown. As part of the special equipment package, this M5 Competition Individual also features the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional package and the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D surround audio system.

The Austin Yellow M5 Competition is also equipped with the BMW iDrive 6.0 infotainment system, as well as with the digital instrument cluster which mimics the analogue gauges. With the advent of the F90 LCI generation this Summer, the M5 will too get the state-of-the-art BMW OS 7.0 infotainment architecture and the characteristic M-styled BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

Scroll down for more pictures of this unique BMW M5 Competition Individual. Enjoy!