The exclusive MINI Cooper S GTS Special Edition at Abu Dhabi dealership

The MINI Cooper S GTS Special Edition is limited to just 5 units, all of them specifically tailored for the Middle East showroom. The new MINI Cooper S GTS Special Edition is available for ordering with immediate effect, being addressed solely to clients visiting the MINI Abu Dhabi Motors dealership. The limited-run model is based on the 2020 model year Cooper S (F56 LCI generation). The GTS Special Edition comes with an individual set of measures that makes it stand out from the crowd.

The car comes in an exclusive finish in Pepper White exterior color with Chilli Red stripes. Furthermore, the exterior visual package comprises the shiny black adornments and John Cooper Works carbon fiber parts as follows:

JCW Carbon Pack Trunk Lid grip

JCW Carbon Pack Air Intake trim

JCW Carbon Pack Mirror Cover set

JCW Carbon Pack Side Scuttle set

Piano Black Door Handles

Piano Black Fuel Cap

Piano Black Badges, front and rear

Piano Black radiator grille frame and side window accents

The exterior customization also includes the Chilli Red exterior stripes, inspired by racing and motorsport:

Sport Stripe Bumper pack

Sport Stripe Side pack

Sport Stripe Body pack

Sport Stripe Front Grille Bar

The new MINI Cooper S GTS Special Edition is exclusively equipped with the 18-inch JCW Alloy Wheels with Matt Black/Gloss Black finish. The car also boasts a complete John Cooper Works aero kit, which consists of the engine hood air vent, the revised front air intakes, the specialized rear diffuser and the roof-mounted spoiler.

The cabin is pampered in Carbon Black leather upholstery interior, while the dashboard and door covers receive Chilli Red details. The headrests feature a perforated Union Jack pattern. The clients also get a set of glossy black ornaments and the John Cooper Works inscription on the door sills.

The MINI Cooper S GTS Special Edition is powered by the BMW-sourced B48 engine, with 2.0-liter displacement and a peak output of 192 PS / 189 hp. Power is sent to the front axle via a 7-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Scroll down for more photos of this unique Cooper S edition model. Enjoy!