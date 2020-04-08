Upcoming BMW G87 M2 rendered with huge grilles

One of the questions that concern the average BMW fan these days is whether the huge grilles we’ve seen on recent models will apply to all cars in the range. We saw them pop up for the first time on the X7 and 7 Series and then the Concept 4 took things to a whole new level, prompting some people to become anxious about the future of their beloved cars. One of the most anticipated cars of the next few years is the upcoming next-gen M2.

Since the first-ever M2 was so widely appreciated and loved by the car community, the new one will have some pretty big shoes to fill. Whether it will be up to the task remains to be seen but the truth of the matter is, we’re worried about how it’s going to look. There are two main directions in which BMW can go: stick with the kidney grilles the 2 Series Gran Coupe has or go for bigger ones like the M3 and M4 models will feature.

I, for one, would keep the grilles on the smaller side, as we’ve seen in a recent rendering done by one of our readers but that doesn’t mean BMW sees things the same way. For comparison’s sake, the guys from Auto Bild also put together a rendering of how they think the upcoming M2 will shape up and they added the rabbit-teeth style grilles on it. You can see how they picture the G87 M2 in the video below.

Whether or not he upcoming M2 will look like this we don’t know but I have a strong feeling that won’t be the case. I like the slim headlights with that X-shaped blue detail inside but I don’t think the new M2 or the new 2 Series Coupe will shape up along these lines, or better said, I really hope it won’t.