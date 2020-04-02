BMW 750Li xDrive finished in Royal Burgundy Red is an absolute stunner

A special BMW 750Li xDrive featured in Royal Burgundy Red is the newest resident on display at the Abu Dhabi dealership. As always, the renowned BMW showroom from the Middle East never stands to amaze us even further. This time, they nailed it once again with an outstanding 7 Series that oozes supreme luxury and refinement through all its pores. The chosen exterior color is the impressive Royal Burgundy Red, which perfectly underlines the premium character of the 7 Series flagship.

This paint finish mimics the color of a rotten cherry, with a deep red accent and a powerful metallic look. In terms of contrast and brightness, Royal Burgundy Red is lighter than the BMW Individual Aventurine Red II color.

To further highlight the high-end status of the car, the Design Pure Excellence exterior detailing package was chosen, adding a good dose of chrome ornaments on the kidney, air vent details, side hockey and rear end. Furthermore, the side window adornments come courtesy of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line.

The wheels are truly remarkable and come from the portfolio of BMW Original Accessories. They are the multi-spoke 629 alloys with a dimension of 21 inches and an Orbit Grey finish. They really manage to beautifully round off this already remarkable specification for the 7 Series.

The interior of this outstanding 750Li xDrive is equally stunning. The car is specced with the Design Pure Excellence interior package. Furthermore, the leather upholstery in Zagora Beige color with extended content is a perfect addition to the interior. The abundance of ornaments manufactured out of fine poplar wood with high-gloss metallic grey finish pair perfectly with the bright upholstery.

The newest star of the Abu Dhabi showroom is also equipped with the sensational Panorama SkyLounge roof, which is certain to offer a great view of the sky above while traveling in style.

The leather-covered M steering wheel with 3-spoke design and metallic buttons adds a touch of distinctiveness to the 7 Series and harmoniously complements the entire visual specification. The back-seat occupants will be pampered by the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional package. The multifunctional displays work in perfect conjunction with the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D sound system.

The powerful BMW 750Li xDrive is equipped with the N63 4.4-liter TwinTurbo petrol unit, which boasts a peak output of 530 PS / 523 hp. The imposing luxobarge needs 4.1 seconds to reach 100 km/h, thanks to the all-wheel-drive chassis and the impressive maximum torque of 750 Nm / 553 lb-ft.

Now, let’s see more shots of this mouth-watering 750Li xDrive in Royal Burgundy Red. Enjoy!