Ferrada launches new FR7 wheels for BMW M8 Competition Coupe

Wheel manufacturer Ferrada is now offering the all-black FR7 design rims for the new BMW M8 Competition Coupe. The FR7 style alloys feature a 7-spoke pattern that form a star design. The rims are exclusively available in matte black finish and display a concave architecture, with the 7 spokes having a striking carved look.

For the new M8 Competition Coupe, the Ferrada FR7 style wheels boast a lightweight construction and comfortable clearance to accommodate even the large-sized brake kits.

Exclusively for the F92 M8, the FR7 model is now available with a 21-inch diameter for the front and rear wheels. The new Ferrada wheels for the M8 Competition Coupe is suitable for 10.5-inch wide front tires and 12-inch wide rear tires.

The FR7 deliver a stunning look to the already insane M8 Competition Coupe, even more in contrast with the Mineral White exterior color of the featured model. The high-performance 2-door M8 boasts a maximum output of 625 PS /617 hp delivered by the 4.4-litre biturbocharged V8 unit. 0-100 km/h takes just 3.2 seconds thanks to M xDrive chassis.

The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but with the optional M Driver’s Package, the M8 Competition Coupe can reach 305 km/h.

Ferrada put together a spectacular video to highlight the new FR7 wheels, with the M8 doing some smokey burnout. As well, below you can see further pics of the FR7 alloys on the M8 Competition Coupe.