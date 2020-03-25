Photoshoot: Techno Violet Purple BMW E36 M3 with bronze wheels

Taking us on a trip down memory lane, this gorgeous Techno Violet Purple BMW E36 M3 features a set of old school looking MOMO Heritage 6 wheels.

If you grew up in the ’90s like I did, both the BMW E36 M3 and MOMO will definitely bring a lot of nostalgia to your mind. While the BMW kept on producing amazing high-performance machines in the last 30 years, the Italian tuning company sort of stayed a bit silent for the wider audiences, stopping the onslaught of their steering wheels and car wheels we’ve seen during our childhood.

However, the Italians are back. Their new MOMO RF Flow Formed line is something of a contemporary angle on wheel designs, but it’s their MOMO Heritage wheel line that will most likely bring most fondness for our somewhat older readers.

Furthermore, by showing these wheels on a gorgeous Techno Violet Purple BMW E36 M3, pretty much all the nostalgia boxes have been ticked here.

Unlike the Euro model, the U.S. version of the E36 M3 used the S50B30US engine with an output of 240 horsepower and 305 Nm (225 lb-ft). When compared to Europe spec models, it also sported a different suspension setup and it did a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time in about six seconds.

The E36 M3s in Europe could rely on a straight-six S50 engine that produced 210 kW (282 hp). The M3 of that generation was available with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

However, BMW took note and with 1996 MY, they’ve rectified the issue. It was back then when the M3’s engine displacement was bumped up to 3.2 liters. While it still produced just 240 horsepower, the torque was increased to 240 lb-ft (320 Nm) – the same as with the S52B32US engine used in the early M Roadster and the M Coupe.

And this is the same model we’ve got here today.

This particular Techno Violet Purple BMW E36 M3 features a set of MOMO Heritage 6 wheels in a beautiful Bronze finish. Impacted by heritage MOMO racing wheels, this wheel features a modernized classic six-spoke design that is reminiscent of MOMO’s first light-alloy wheels that revolutionized the industry in the 1970s.

The modern iteration of the MOMO Heritage 6 wheel is made using revolutionary rotary forged flow forming technology, a manufacturing process that makes wheels both light and strong. In turn, it makes it a pretty good addition to a 1990’s high-performance machine like the E36 M3.

For this vehicle, the wheels come sized 18×8.5 in the front and 18×0 in the rear. The wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, sized 225/40/18 in the front and 245/35/18 in the rear. The brand’s synonymous yellow lettering and a clean center cap logo give the wheels setup the perfect final touch.

You can take a closer look at this BMW E36 M3 with MOMO Heritage 6 wheels in the media gallery right below.