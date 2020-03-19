BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe featured in new ‘Black Widow’ Promo

Marvel’s latest upcoming superhero blockbuster ‘Black Widow’ has recently been delayed, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, like several other upcoming movies. However, that hasn’t stopped the wheels of marketing from spinning. Being that BMW is one of the brand sponsors of the movie, and is featured in it, the Bavarian brand recently put out a short promo for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is likely to be driven by at least a semi-important character.

In the promo, you get to see the titular character herself, Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, along with the movie’s villain, Taskmaster. I won’t get into the nerdiness of all of that — even though I could talk about Black Widow and Taskmaster for an hour — but it is exciting for fans to see.

This new promo not only features never-before-seen footage of the movie, albeit very little of it, but it also shows off the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The 2er seen in the promo is decked out in all black and looks rather ominous. Though, I’m hoping its now Black Widow herself that drives it, as it isn’t going to strike fear into any baddies anytime soon. Imagine seeing that frumpy little thing drive up to a fight? Not exactly intimidating, is it?

Here’s a new promo video of #BlackWidow for BMW car! pic.twitter.com/Lu4q6n5Snq — MCU Source (@MCU_Source) March 17, 2020

But that’s neither here nor there. We’re excited that BMW is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it’s typically dominated by one of BMW’s main rivals, Audi. In fact, Audi is the big automotive sponsor for Marvel movies, with Iron Man most famously driving the R8 back when it first debuted. So to see a rival of Audi’s getting some spotlight in the MCU is kind of cool. That it happens in one of the more exciting upcoming movies of the year makes it even better.

Black Widow was supposed to debut May 1, 2020 but it’s been delayed indefinitely. Marvel has been quiet on any potential new release date but expect it to be far off. So if you’re hoping to see the new 2 Series Gran Coupe on the big screen anytime soon, you’re going to have to wait.