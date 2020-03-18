SPIED: 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe (G22) scooped flaunting its huge snout

New sighting of the 2021 4 Series Coupe (G22), as two M440i test prototypes are spotted in Germany. Recent spy shots (which you can see here) from Germany reveal more details of the exterior design of the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe. The main controversy point of the forthcoming G22 model series will be its massive kidney grille. As we have already seen an uncovered 2021 4 Series model while it was being shipped, we also got that more and more confirmation that the BMW Concept 4’s hugely-sized grille will become reality. You should already start digesting the controversial kidney grille, as start of production for the G22 generation is scheduled for July 2020.

Leaked image of the 2021 BMW 4 Series

The latest scoops showcase the entry-level ///M automobile: the M440i. The version is emphasized with the help of the special, hexagonal pattern of the kidney grille and the Cerium Grey exterior mirror caps, a variation of the honeycomb mesh seen on the M340i/M340d.

The kidneys are almost ridiculous in size, rendering a dramatically aggressive visual effect for the entire front fascia. The paint finish for the grille on the spotted prototypes is high-gloss black, but we expect the standard personalization will be in Cerium Grey, like seen on any other M Performance model.

We also highlight the slim-shaped headlights that extends towards the grille without connecting to it and the overall sharp styling of the front end, with more rectangular surfaces and air intakes.

The side profile reveals a reinterpretation of the Hofmeister Kink, similar to the one previewed by the Concept 4 showcar. Other than that, the silhouette is bold, clean and svelte like on a true BMW coupe model.

At the rear end, the LED-based tail lamps are entirely new and looking organic in their design philosophy. Inspired by the BMW Concept 4, they will offer a spectacular show at night, with their iconic inner graphics shaped in the traditional “L” form. The double exhaust pipes feature a trapezoid design borrowed from the M340i/M340d brothers, with a cover finish in Cerium Grey.

The M440i version will be offered in both pure rear-wheel-drive and xDrive all-wheel-drive architectures. The 3.0-liter straight-six BMW B58 petrol burner will be sourced from the new M340i and boast a peak output of 374 PS / 368 hp in Europe and 387 PS / 382 hp in the US, where emission standards are not that strict.

A further M440d version with 340 PS / 335 hp might be possible, though it is yet to be unconfirmed. Given the current crisis context, customer demand, model philosophy and shifting attention from diesel powertrain to cleaner alternatives, the M440d seems unlikely at the moment.

Expect the new 2021 BMW M440i Coupe models to debut this Summer.