Video: Go for a ride in a 480 HP Supra Tuned by Manhart Racing

Since the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra share so many underpinnings, it was only a matter of time before traditional BMW tuners started offering kits for the Supra. One of the first to answer the call was Manhart Racing followed even by AC Schnitzer, showing that there’s a lot of potential here. The Manhart choice can take the power output to some truly outrageous levels too, the B58 3-liter straight six under the hood being pushed to the limit on stock internals.

The tuner claims to be able to push the power output to 450 HP and 650 Nm of torque, from the standard 335 HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. All of that is achieved, as I said, without changing anything inside the engine but just through a new ECU map.

However, the guys from AutoTopNL are claiming the Supra in the video below has even more power under the hood. To be more precise, they claim is capable of churning out 482 HP and 653 Nm of torque.

There’s no explanation as to how that figure was achieved but we do get a new 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4 seconds flat, compared to the 4.3 seconds of the standard Supra. With that kind of power, those figures could be reached, easily, provided there’s no loss of traction ruining the runs, when setting off.

The guys from Manhart are also offering a new exhaust system for the Supra, with four 90mm tailpipes, a new KW suspension kit as well as a nice-looking decal set and a new rear spoiler. This particular car is also wearing Manhart Concave One wheels with the Diamond Polished look, measuring 9×20″ up front and 10.5×20″ round the back.