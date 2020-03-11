Video: Next-Gen G82 BMW M4 caught testing in heavy snow

The next big reveal to come from Munich will wear an M badge and will have a controversial design. The new BMW G80 M3 and G82 M4 will be unveiled this Fall. Naturally, the world is waiting to see the exact shape and form of the kidney grilles, one of the most controversial design pieces.

The G80 M3 is expected sooner than the M4 but the two will share a lot of design cues up front, including the huge new set of nostrils.

Our sources tell us that even though the new M4 will get a bigger set of grilles, it still looks good in real life. Of course, looks are subjective. What can’t be disputed though is the fact that these new M models will have plenty of power at their disposal.

Under the hood will hide the new 3-liters straight six engine used on the X3 M and X4 M models with power outputs between 480 PS and 510 PS for the Competition models.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though. The new G82 BMW M4 will also come with M xDrive as well as a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, compared to the manual and 7-speed DCT units of the previous model.

For purists, BMW confirmed it will offer a manual transmission which will go great with a RWD-only setup. This is also the perfect setup for drivers who are not necessarily looking for the fastest time on a track.

From what we can make out in the video below, testing of the new M4 is going rather well. The car was spotted near the Arctic Circle, in tough weather conditions as BMW usually does around this time of year, at the Arjeplog facility.

Most likely, they were trying to see how the all-wheel drive system handles snow and ice. Expect the new M4 to be unveiled before the end of the year, production being slated to kick off in November.