If there’s one word that can be used to define the Rolls-Royce Cullinan it is, without a doubt, opulence. From the design to the materials used inside and, of course, the price, everything about the Cullinan screams luxury. It also reflects the fact that’s reserved for a certain, very exclusive demographic. The rendering here is taking things to an even higher level, as if that was even possible.

Yes, for now, this is just a rendering but wouldn’t it be cool though? Think of the Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6 and what a crazy car it is and now picture a proper rival for it. The Cullinan 6×6 would be a proper alternative, especially if it would keep the 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo mill under the hood intact.

It would have plenty of power to keep that double rear axle moving. Could it be done? I think it could and, considering how popular the Cullinan is and how unconventional some of the Rolls-Royce customers are.

Furthermore, the CEO of Rolls-Royce has repeatedly said that the future belongs to bespoke, coach-built cars when it comes to luxurious SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Sweptail was a first in that direction, a car created at the exact specifications of a customer, willing to pay whatever it took to get it done.

This type of unique cars could become more popular among ultra-rich customers in the future and what better way to modify an SUV than to add another set of wheels to it?

The modifications would entail a lot of upgrades not just on the body of the car but also in the mechanical department, as that double axle at the back would require some clever changes done not just to the suspension but also the transmission. The Cullinan 6×6 would also be longer and probably offer more space inside or, as the rendering suggest, could get a bed in which to throw all your riches.