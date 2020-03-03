Report: Volvo pondering XC100 model to battle BMW X7 and GLS

The SUV madness doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Car makers around the world need to adapt to demand and keep customers happy so that’s how we end up with Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce SUVs. The Bavarians are no exception and, contrary to the way they used to do business, launched a full-size SUV in the shape of the BMW X7. Now, other rivals are looking at the luxurious model with envy and are planning rivals, one of them being Volvo.

Traditionally, Volvo’s biggest SUV in the range has been the XC90 for several decades. Now, even though the XC90 can hardly be considered ‘small’, the Swedish car maker finds itself forced to go even bigger. According to a recent report from Automotive News, Volvo is actually pondering making a bigger SUV than the XC90, with more room for the third row of seats and a new name: XC100.

This would be a direct rival for cars like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. According to the aforementioned report, the car was already shown to a few select dealers in absolute secrecy and they said it was a ‘home-run’. Apparently, the XC100 would be some 7 inches longer than the current XC90 and 5 inches wider, making it nearly Cullinan-sized.

With the minimal interior approach Volvo cars feature today and premium materials we’ve been getting used, this could be give the X7 and the GLS a run for their money. The new model would come with the successor of the current XC90 which is slated to arrive in 2023. Both would be made in the USA at the company’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Whether this becomes reality or not, remains to be seen but I’d reckon it will, which would turn up the heat in the segment.