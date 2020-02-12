For Sale: 1968 BMW 1600 with cute matching Heinemann trailer

If you’re a fan of old BMW models that won’t require robbing a bank to afford them, this might just do the trick for you. What we have here is a 1968 BMW 1600, a car that’s part of the revival of the BMW brand and put in a lot of work to make sure things work out in the end. The 1600 was part of the Neue Klasse series of cars that helped BMW reach the status it has today. Sure, it may not be as cool as a 2000 CS but it’s still part of the story.

The car listed here on Bring A Trailer is a 1968 model and was apparently bought brand new in the US from Hoffman Motors Corporation, in New York. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Max Hoffman was the one who brought the BMW brand to the US in the first place.

Getting back to the car in question here, this BMW 1600 has been restored over the last two years and now looks absolutely incredible.

According to the ad, work included a repaint in Sahara Beige, a new brown vinyl interior, re-plated and new hardware, refinished chassis and suspension components, and more as shown below. The 1.6-liter inline-four was rebuilt under prior ownership and is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The odometer has 86,000 miles on it right now and that’s definitely more than decent for a car this old. The best part about it though is the trailer.

The auction is now at $19,250 and that includes that pretty little Heinemann flip-top trailer attached to the car. All dressed up in matching colors, these two are bound to attract a lot of looks driving down the highway or on a more scenic route such as the PCH maybe. This combo was so appreciated a the 2019 Legends of the Autobahn event it even went home with a win in its class.