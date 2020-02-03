BMW 8 Series Coupe wrapped in Matt Pine Green metallic foil

Matt Pine Green isn’t a true BMW Individual color, but a “frozen” wrapping foil, yet it still looks pretty good dressing up the lovely BMW 8 Series Coupe. Although the professional way of adding the foil to the body makes it look like an actual BMW Individual color. You can also see that the BMW logo is not the official one, as the blue has been replaced by the same green shade on the wrapping foil.

The “special color” of this BMW 8 Series Coupe is the so-called Matt Pine Green, which is quite a popular color choice among aftermarket tuning shops. The green tone of the foil mimics a BMW Individual color, looking very premium. The overall impression is that of a light green shine with a deep grey accent.

The Matt Pine Green color is also highlighted by the BMW Chrome Line Exterior shiny silver exterior ornaments for the window line, side air breather and the kidney grille. This G15 8 Series is also wearing a set of 19-inch M double-spoke alloy wheels with bicolor finish (code 727), as part of the specced M Sport pack.

The cabin of the luxury coupe features the supreme BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Merino Tartufo / Ivory White combination, which covers the whole interior. This color combo harks back to the BMW Individual Merino Amaro Brown / Opal White leather upholstery that was premiered by the F06 6 Series Gran Coupe in 2012.

Of course, you can always resort to the BMW Individual configurator if you need a different shade or leather/trim options. There are about ten different greens, ranging from British Racing Green to the extremely bright Verde Mantis. If you like blue, you’re in for a treat here, as there are about a million different shades of blue.

There are also a few colors from other brands you can choose from, such as Nardo Grey (Audi) , Rosso Corsa and Gregio Medio (Ferrari).

So, what’s your opinion on this interesting BMW 8 Series Coupe proposition?