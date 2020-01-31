Video: BMW 3 Series Touring does great in the Moose test

The time has come for the new BMW 3 Series Touring to get put through the controversial Moose test. Just like its brother, the 3 Series sedan, the Touring model had no issues in dealing with the tricky test carried out by the people from km77.com. The test was designed to replicate real life scenarios where you might have to avoid an obstacle on the fly at various speeds. Initially, the test was carried out in Scandinavian countries where moose would suddenly wind up on public roads and cause havoc.

The test shows the 3 Series Touring being pushed to the limit. The best run the guys got with satisfactory results was at 78 km/h (48 mph) and the car showed great composure. The model tested came with adaptive dampers and an M Sport suspension so this would be the best possible configuration for this kind of test. It also came with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, which are some of the best you can get. Therefore, the conditions were as close to ideal as possible.

In the slalom the car also behaved just as you would expect from a 3 Series. The cones were left behind at a speed of up to 77 km/h (47.8 mph) and the car showed great balance and grip. The fast steering rack proved to be helpful and the car’s electronic nannies stepped in but in a discreet manner. This goes to show BMW still makes cars with great handling, at least compared to anything else on the market today.

We’ve seen cars fail these tests at considerably lower speeds so far, cars with certain pedigrees behind them. Even the 3 Series Touring failed the moose test during some runs but only at higher speeds, where maintaining control turns into a real tricky task. What I would like to see though is how the same car would’ve handled the test without the adaptive suspension. Such a comparison would show exactly how much of a difference the adaptive dampers make in real life.