SPIED: 2021 BMW M4 Coupe (G82) spotted in Germany

After the December shots, these new images showcase the upcoming BMW M4 Coupe (G82) with the final production body design and certain details that depict its high-performance character. Compared to the latest cladding amount on the G22 4 Series, the G82 M4 generation is still hidden under heavy camouflage, with the new hallmark kidney grille being barely visible (you can see the spy photos here).

We already know that the huge grille from the Concept 4 will become a reality when the 4 Series is out later this year. The standard versions will get vertical single bars in the grille, whereas the M Performance will feature the honeycomb pattern. In the case of the new M4 generation, the signature kidney grille will comprise a unique design with horizontally-placed twin louvres.

The recently spotted 2021 BMW M4 Coupe prototype was further depicted by the dramatically reshaped front bumper, which features the iconic M design, as well the lowered clearance of the car and the large-sized alloy wheels with sports tires. In addition, the M exterior mirrors with their distinctive wing, borrowed from the M5 and M8 brothers, are also very clearly visible. Last, but not least, the rear section is adorned with a new set of round quad exhausts.

The new G82 generation of the BMW M4 Coupe is scheduled to enter production by November 2020 together with the new G80 BMW M3, according to the last reports. The high-performance coupe will be offered exclusively with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive chassis.

The heart of the new M4 will the spectacular BMW S58 6-cylinder engine. There will be two power stages, already known from the X3 M and X4 M: the standard version with 480 PS (473 hp) and the M4 Competition with 510 PS (503 hp).

Pictured: F82 BMW M4 CS

In terms of exterior colors, clients of the new BMW M4 will be able to pick their favorite shade from a long list of choices which includes: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dravit Grey, Portimao Blue, Tanzanite Blue, Isle of Man Green, Sao Paolo Yellow, Toronto Red, Oxide Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Brilliant White.

In the cabin, the lucky customers will be cherished by extensive choice of new carbon fiber trims and ornaments, as well as full leather upholstery in various combination: Black, Silverstone/Black, Sakhir Orange/Black, Blue/Black.

Pictured: Digital rendering of the future G22 BMW M440i Coupe by @avarvarii

Expect the new G82 BMW M4 Coupe to be revealed together with the new G80 BMW M3 towards Fall 2020 at an event in Munich.