Video: BMW M8 Competition drag races Mustang Shelby GT500

Some would argue that drag racing a BMW M8 Competition against a car like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 would be sacrilege. To each his own, I always say, but what you’re about to see will prove that the M8 can easily be used for drag racing as well. The new M car is going up against a more powerful and lighter rival here, especially on a proper drag strip where traction issues are reduced to a minimum. As a result, it posts some incredible times.

To boot, the BMW M8 Competition uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 617 HP and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It is also all-wheel drive which allows it to put that power down efficiently and, according to BMW, it should do 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat. That means the M8 Competition should do the 1/4 mile in about 11 seconds.

As you’re about to see that’s spot on, when running against the 2020 version of the Mustang GT500. The latest iteration of the GT500 badge has more power than ever. It is, according to Ford, the most power-dense supercharged production V8 in the world right now.

The engineers managed to squeeze out 760 HP and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque out of the 5.2-liter mill and turned it into a proper tire-shredding monster. The power is then sent to the rear wheels alone which might make launching this thing a bit of a hassle.

As you’re about to see though, since this drag race is done on a proper drag strip, that’s not really an issue, as the car hooks up rather well on launch. There is a bit of tire squeal but, given the conditions, it shouldn’t be surprising.

In the end though, the race is a lot closer than you’d think, with the BMW even winning on one occasion. That is a truly impressive performance from the new M car.