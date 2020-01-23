BMW Abu Dhabi dealership exhibits a BMW X5 xDrive40i with AC Schnitzer accessories

The new BMW X5 xDrive40i with AC Schnitzer aero accessories is the new star at the renowned Abu Dhabi dealership. The Bavarian SAV is featured in a decisively powerful M Spot package and the exclusive Phytonic Blue exterior colour, which first debuted the G01 X3. This shade extracts the best of the shape of the X5 and further individualize its muscular design. The M Sport package is used to make the X5 look even more powerful. The mighty kidney grille is fully covered in chrome, rendering the business class SAV an elegantly unique aura.

The car sits on a pair of 22-inch code 742 M alloy wheels with bicolor finish and double-spoke design. What impresses most on the exterior of the petrol engine-powered X5 featured at Abu Dhabi are the special AC Schnitzer accessories, which evenly combine with the M Sport package and make the car stand a tad more dynamic and powerful. The specially-designed AC Schnitzer front lid and air intake system, together with the rear spoiler optimize the air flow and improve engine cooling, while also reducing the inherent drag effect.

On the inside, the BMW X5 xDrive40i is dressed in a full content BMW Individual Ivory White leather upholstery, which powerfully contrasts the BMW Individual Pianolack Black wood trims and the iconic CraftedClarity glass ornaments for the gear selector, iDrive controller and volume button. Also, the car is standardly equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which impresses with the marvelous and precise design and readability of the two giant digital screens.

The BMW X5 xDrive40i is equipped with the B58 straight-six petrol engine, with an overall displacement of 3.0 liters. The powerplant boasts a peak output of 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp), with the help of which the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds. Click below for additional photos of the car: