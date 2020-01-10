Video: BMW 330e gets compared to Volvo S60 T8 once again

Not long ago we saw the BMW 330e being pitted against one of its rivals, the Volvo S60 T8. Back then the review claimed the BMW was better in most regards and gave it a clear win. Will that be the case this time too? There’s only one way to find out but one thing’s for certain, our colleagues from the UK definitely like to pit these two cars against each other.

These two cars will be appealing to those looking for a cleaner way to get around but not totally convinced by electric vehicles. The main issue with EVs still relies on the fact the they have kind-of limited range and the fact that they do take a while to recharge. With a plug-in hybrid that’s no longer a worry. You can go electric for as far as the battery allows you to but then, when you run out of electrons, the internal combustion engine kicks in and you can carry on.

The BMW 330e and the S60 T8 are more similar than you may think at first. Both have 2-liter petrol engines under the hood, they have similar exterior and interior dimensions and even similar battery capacities. The most important aspect buyers will be interested in when reviewing these two cars will definitely be the electric range. According to this review, the BMW 330e managed to cover 26.5 miles (42.3 km) on a charge while the S60 T8 did 24.8 miles (40 km). Thus, there’s little to set the two apart in this regard.

With the batteries empty you’ll rely solely on the internal combustion engine under the hood to get around. In those conditions, the BMW 330e posted an average fuel consumption of 37.2 mpg imp (7.6 l/100 km, 31 mpg US) while the Volvo came in close at 36 mpg imp (7.85 l/100 km or 30 mpg US). Thus, in terms of fuel or energy consumption, the BMW is the more efficient car. However, most people are not looking solely for the most efficient model when buying for a car, especially when the difference between them is this small. For other aspects of the two, check out the full review.