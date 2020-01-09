Mint 1972 BMW 2002 is up for grabs in Australia for AUD45,000

Certain cars are iconic for the role they played in a brand’s development. Others might fascinate us because of their looks, while others are simply a joy to drive. But some are hugely important to the brand’s history. Rarely we encounter cars that mix all those three attributes together and when that happens, you’d better pay attention. Such is the case with this 1972 BMW 2002 which, for the role played in the development of the BMW brand, looks great and drives just right for a car of that era.

The problem with such cars is that they are so old that your chances of finding one in good shape are slim. People get pretty excited whenever they get the chance to get their hands on even a chassis of a 2002 but what we have in store for you today is much more than that. This is a mint 1972 BMW 2002 and it is up for grabs. It has only 30,000 km (18,000 miles) on the clock and has been carefully restored over the past 17 years. You can tell this is the baby of a dedicated car guy.

It looks absolutely stunning inside and out and I’m sure it even runs great. Back in the day, these sporty cars were powered by a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 100 HP. Not back-snapping but good enough for those days. As a matter of fact, the BMW 2002 was a cheaper alternative to the New Class (Neue Klasse) coupes of the day and, at the same time, it was the sportier version of the 1600 models, doing rather great in terms of sales in the US thanks to Max Hoffman.

There is a catch with this car though. This specific BMW 2002 is located in Australia, if you don’t live in the land down under you might have to take importing duties and the hassle that goes with those into account. Second, it’s a right-hand drive car, yet another thing to consider. And third, it costs AUD45,000 or about $31,000 at today’s exchange rate. It’s not a lot but there are two reasons why that price is so low and they are both listed here.