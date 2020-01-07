The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years Edition “Jahre” arrives in Abu Dhabi

After the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe and X7 M50i, the latest star to hit the stage of the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership is the special BMW M5 35 Years Edition. The famous Bimmer showroom from the UAE is now blessed to finally receive its so painstakingly awaited brand new BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre, a tribute car to the iconic M5 high-performance sedan of the E28 series which celebrated its debut back in 1985.

The M5 35 Years Edition is based on the 625 PS / 617 hp M5 Competition, which delivers the peak output of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) to the four wheels via the M xDrive chassis. The car sprints from standstill to 100 km/h (60 mph) in just 3.3 seconds, while to pass the 200 km/h mark it needs only 10.8 seconds of pedal to the metal. The model is produced in a limited run of 350 examples.

The BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre exposed today by the Abu Dhabi dealership is painted in a deep BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey II color with metallic accents. As part of the anniversary package, the exterior features the full BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line treatment.

This involves an all-black M twin-slat kidney grille, black exterior mirror casings, black M side air breather, black side window ornaments and a black rear diffuser for the M quad exhaust system. The 20-inch Y-spoke design wheels in burnished black shade are equipped with sports tires and a state-of-the-art high-performance M brake system, denoted by the gold-colored calipers.

The cabin of the M5 Edition 35 Jahre comprises a full upholstery of the refined BMW Individual Merino Black leather with yellow contrast stitching. In addition, the dashboard attracts all attention thanks to its eye-catching ornaments with gold anodized aluminum carbon structure.

The center console also displays an imprint signature with the lettering “M5 Edition 35 Jahre 1/350” on the cupholder cover, while the door sills bear the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre”.

What’s more, this BMW M5 35 Years Edition is also equipped with high-end digital equipment, such as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on the latest BMW 7.0 OS and the optional Rear Seat Entertainment package.

So, what do you think of this stunning beauty?