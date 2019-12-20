BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe showcased in Carbon Black metallic

The BMW Abu Dhabi Motors dealership has already received its first, brand new BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. The luxury four-door coupe has been specially specced in a sensational combo which further underlines its muscular character. The chosen color for the exterior is the deep Carbon Black metallic, which turns to dark, navy blue in certain proper lighting.

This G16 M850i also features BMW M Performance parts as follows: a high-gloss black kidney grille, carbon attachments for the front air intakes, carbon exterior mirror caps and side front air breathers in high-gloss black. The choice of wheels was the BMW Individual V-spoke style 730 I alloy wheels finished in Orbit Grey shade.

The cabin is pampered in the finest BMW Individual Merino Ivory White full leather upholstery. The electronic gear shifter, engine start/stop button, iDrive controller and volume button are carved in precisely-cut glass, as part of the CraftedClarity package.

In addition, the center console and tunnel is adorned in a striking BMW Individual black ash wood trim with high-gloss silver effect. The upper part of the dashboard is covered in a refined BMW Individual Merino leather with white contrasting stitching.

Compared to the two-door coupe and convertible, which have been officially on the market since Spring 2019, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe offers around 20 centimeters longer wheelbase. The resulting space is especially good for the rear passengers, because here – unlike in the two-door cars – adults can travel comfortably comfortably during long distances.

The top model BMW M850i ​​xDrive is powered by a 530 hp V8 twin-turbo which brings the four-door, when needed, in 3.9 seconds from 0 to 100. The maximum torque of 750 Newton meters is available in almost every situation.

Those who can never have enough power will be able to get the 625 hp BMW M8 Gran Coupe from Spring 2020.