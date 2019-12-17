The 2020 BMW i3s featured in Mineral Grey at Abu Dhabi dealership

The BMW Abu Dhabi dealership is well known from some truly unique Bimmer gems. Today, the BMW i3s is in the spotlight. BMW is widely known as the creator of some very special colors. Through its dedicated personalization division, the BMW Individual Manufkatur under the helm of BMW M GmbH, the German constructor has developed various shades of virtually any possible color.

The new masterpiece of the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom is the electric BMW i3s, featured in an impressive Mineral Grey color. This shade of grey sits somewhere between the deep Sophisto Grey and the light Arctic Grey.

This special exterior paint combo comprises the Mineral Grey as the main color, combined with the body accents and details in BMW i blue and the roof and engine hood painted in black.

The outstanding i3s is also equipped with the AC Schnitzer sports body kit, which consists of a revised front bumper with a wider lid and a roof-mounted rear spoiler featuring the tuner’s logo on. The compact BEV Bimmer sits on the 20-inch 431 alloy wheels with double-spoke design, equipped with sport tires.

The cabin of this BMW i3s is an all-leather affair, as the Abu Dhabi dealer chose the optional, classy looking Vernasca Dark Truffle leather upholstery. The wood ornaments for the dashboard are carved from open-pore, matte-look eucalyptus.

Coming from the 94Ah battery pack, the 2019 i3 family got a range increase of nearly 65 km (40 miles), for a total of 260 km (161 miles), with the battery pack being actually measured at 42.2kWh (kiloWatt hours). This update is for the standard BMW i3, the i3 REx, the i3S and i3S Rex.

Also for 2019, a new color option, Jucaro Beige Metallic, was available, with the Mega World interior now getting Brown Trim and Mega Carum Spice Grey SensaTec with Brown Cloth highlights.

Enjoy more photos of the astonishing BMW i3s in Mineral Grey in the following gallery.